Naxals kill CAF jawan in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan, who was missing for seven days, was killed by Naxals at Paddeda village of Bijapur district. The body was left by Naxals at Gangalur-Bijapur road, said the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamlochan Kashyap, Chhattisgarh on Friday.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:59 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan, who was missing for seven days, was killed by Naxals at Paddeda village of Bijapur district. The body was left by Naxals at Gangalur-Bijapur road, said the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamlochan Kashyap, Chhattisgarh on Friday. "The Naxals kidnapped and killed a jawan in Bijapur and threw his body on the Gangalur-Bijapur road. He has been missing for seven days," said SP Vijapur.

He added that the jawan identified as Malluram Suryavanshi and was posted in the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's Pioneer Platoon. "The Gangalur Area Committee took responsibility for the murder," the police officer said further. (ANI)

