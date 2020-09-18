Maha: Thane man held for kidnapping, raping minor girl
On investigation, the police found that the accused had wooed the victim and taken her to Osmanabad, she said. The victim was rescued on Wednesday, while the accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) among other provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:11 IST
A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Thane city police for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl, an official said on Friday. The 16-year-old victim had become friends with the accused, a contract worker with the Thane Municipal Corporation, on social media, sub-inspector Deepali Lambate of Kopri police station said.
The matter came to light when the victim went missing on August 30, following which her parents lodged a complaint with the police, the official said. On investigation, the police found that the accused had wooed the victim and taken her to Osmanabad, she said.
The victim was rescued on Wednesday, while the accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) among other provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. The accused has been remanded to police custody till September 21, she said, adding that further probe is underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Kopri
- Thane Municipal Corporation
- Osmanabad
ALSO READ
Body found at Ganesh Visarjan ghat handed over to police officials in Thane
Maha: Thane district records 1,590 new COVID cases, 29 deaths
Don't mark staff in COVID-19 isolation as absent: Thane mayor
2 Thane Sena men approach cops against Kangana
Thane district records 1,392 fresh COVID-19 cases; 24 deaths