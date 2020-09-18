Left Menu
COVID arrangements made ahead of monsoon session at Jharkhand Legislative Assembly

Scores of arrangements have been made at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the monsoon session begins here on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:48 IST
Arrangements made at the Jharkhand legislative assembly in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.. Image Credit: ANI

Scores of arrangements have been made at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the monsoon session begins here on Friday. Along with the MLAs, the staff at the Vidhan Sabha was also seen wearing protective gear to prevent the spread of the virus.

Jharkhand Assembly monsoon session is scheduled to held from September 18 to 22. Earlier on Monday, COVID-19 tests were conducted in Jharkhand assembly.

Assembly Speaker Ravindranath Mahto has called for a mandatory coronavirus test. Only those with negative test results will be able to attend the session. "The decision taken by the Speaker to have every person tested for COVID-19 is necessary. We welcome it whole-heartedly," said Narayan Das, an MLA. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 14,336 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

