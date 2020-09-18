Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong court refuses to recognise overseas same-sex marriages

By Beh Lih Yi Sept 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Hong Kong court refused on Friday to recognise same-sex marriages conducted abroad, dealing a blow to the city's LGBT+ community in a case brought by a gay local councillor who got married in New York. Same-sex unions are illegal in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, but gay couples have won small recognitions in some spousal benefits such as visas and housing in recent years as a result of a series of legal challenges.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:59 IST
Hong Kong court refuses to recognise overseas same-sex marriages

By Beh Lih Yi Sept 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Hong Kong court refused on Friday to recognise same-sex marriages conducted abroad, dealing a blow to the city's LGBT+ community in a case brought by a gay local councillor who got married in New York.

Same-sex unions are illegal in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, but gay couples have won small recognitions in some spousal benefits such as visas and housing in recent years as a result of a series of legal challenges. Jimmy Sham, a local district councillor who married his male partner in New York in 2013, had demanded the city recognise all gay marriages registered overseas, arguing that refusal to do so was "highly unfair and discriminatory".

He asked the court to declare that city laws were violating his constitutional right to equality, but the High Court threw out his application on Friday on the grounds that it was "unsustainable as a matter of law". "The applicant's attempt in the present case to achieve complete parity of legal recognition of foreign same-sex marriages and foreign opposite-sex marriages is too ambitious," judge Anderson Chow wrote in his judgment.

Still, in a separate case the same court on Friday ruled in favour of another Hong Kong gay couple, who married in London, granting them inheritance rights similar to heterosexual couples. The two cases were the latest in a series of challenges to laws that discriminate against LGBT+ people in the former British colony, which last year upheld a ban on same-sex civil partnerships.

Sham has said gay couples are often unclear about their rights as authorities refused to recognise their rights. "This is unjust," the pro-democracy councillor said outside court on Friday, according to local television. "Why are gay people seen as too ambitious when we fight for our rights?"

Rights group Hong Kong Marriage Equality expressed disappointment with the decision in Sham's case, and said the city was "dragging our feet" when it comes to LGBT+ equality. "The court missed its chance to advance the legal status of overseas married same-sex couples," it said in a statement.

Hong Kong – which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 - decriminalised homosexuality in 1991, and the city hosts an annual Pride parade and lively gay scene.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Elephant found dead in Mettupalayam forest range

A male elephant aged between 18-20 years from the Mettupalayam forest range in Coimbatore was found dead on Thursday in the jungles of Nilgiris. The animal was injured and the Forest Department had made arrangements to tranquilize him for t...

Very saddened that my voice was not heard; I left my mother in ICU to attend Parliament debate on these crucial bills: Badal.

Very saddened that my voice was not heard I left my mother in ICU to attend Parliament debate on these crucial bills Badal....

These bills should be referred to a select committee of Parliament and Govt should consult all stakeholders, especially farmers: Badal.

These bills should be referred to a select committee of Parliament and Govt should consult all stakeholders, especially farmers Badal....

PM Modi holds telephonic talks with Bhutan's King, Lankan president, prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to the Bhutanese king and his family to visit India at a mutually convenient time during a telephonic conversation with him in which both leaders underlined the unique ties of trust and af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020