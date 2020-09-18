Harsimrat Kaur's resignation came too late: Farmers

Farmers across Amritsar called the resignation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet on Thursday as "very late" saying that the three farmers' ordinances passed by the centre would "destroy Indian farming". "Harsimrat Kaur Badal ji's resignation has come very late. It's to calm down anger of people. Even today, if Sukhbir Badal ji realises, then he should 'gherao' the Parliament with lakhs of his workers," said Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee while speaking to ANI.

"The Modi Government's decision to pass three ordinances last night would destroy Indian farming and would allow corporates to rule over the farmers," he added. Gurbachan Singh Chabba, a farmer, said that the ordinances passed by the centre were passed despite protests. "No matter what the government says, this bill is against the farmers and the labourers. We do not want this bill. This bill is not in the interest of the farmer," he said.

With regard to the resignation of Kaur, he said 'there was no point in her resignation which was too late and should have been done "a long time back". President Ram Nath Kovind had earlier accepted the resignation of the SAD leader from the Union Council of Ministers last evening.

Furthermore, the President has directed Narendra Singh Tomar to take the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. (ANI)