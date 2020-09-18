Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar raises Army's Ahmednagar firing range issue with Rajnath

Pawar also flagged other issues faced by locals due to the expansion of the practice range, over 250 kilometres from here, and asked Singh for a stay on the plan. In a series of tweets, Pawar said the defence minister assured him more land will not be acquired for expanding the project, adding that the latter had told him meetings would be held at the local level between public representatives and range officials on the issue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:27 IST
Pawar raises Army's Ahmednagar firing range issue with Rajnath

It has come to light that several people from a village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar have lost their lives due to shooting practice at the Army's KK Range and people are in a state of panic, NCP chief Sharad Pawar told Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Pawar also flagged other issues faced by locals due to the expansion of the practice range, over 250 kilometres from here, and asked Singh for a stay on the plan.

In a series of tweets, Pawar said the defence minister assured him more land will not be acquired for expanding the project, adding that the latter had told him meetings would be held at the local level between public representatives and range officials on the issue. Pawar made these demands during a meet with Singh in Delhi and tweeted about them later. NCP Parner MLA Nilesh Lanke accompanied Pawar.

Pawar said people from 23 villages, mostly tribal, were facing problems because of the expansion of the project, and distribution of forest land parcels had also stopped at the moment due to the project. Banks and financial institutions were denying loans to locals due to the same reason, while the shooting range was also coming in the way of big projects being set up there, Pawar said.

Pawar pointed out that pomegranate and sugarcane was being grown on one lakh hectares of land there with water from Mula dam, and, therefore, residents cannot be shifted elsewhere. "Moreover, it has also come to light that several people from Kharekarjun village have lost their lives due to shooting practice. Panic is developing among locals due to firing," he said.

"Raised these issues before the Defence Minister and demanded he take note of these and stay further expansion of the KK Range. The defence minister has assured more land will not be acquired for the KK Range," Pawar said. Singh assured of a meeting with financial institutions after speaking to the Union finance minister to ensure farmers get loans, Pawar added.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

2 elephants, leopardess found dead in districts

Two elephants and a leopardess were found dead in the districts of Coimbatore and Nilgiris, forest sources said on Friday. One of the elephants that had been roaming with injuries for the last six months was found dead in Nellithurai forest...

Soccer-Aguero and Laporte to miss Man City's league opener against Wolves

Manchester Citys first-choice striker Sergio Aguero and defender Aymeric Laporte will miss Mondays Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. Aguero, Citys record goalscorer, missed the end o...

Political heat rises over farm bills, but BJP confident of passage in RS

Political heat may be rising over three farm sector bills amid strident protests by the Opposition and revolt by the BJPs oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal, but the ruling party is confident that numbers are stacked in its favour in Rajya Sab...

Turkey upset by Sarraj's plan to step down in Libya -Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey was upset that Libyas internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, an ally, wants to quit next month and Ankara may hold talks with his government on the issue in the coming week....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020