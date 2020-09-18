Man wanted in hit-and-run case arrested after 12 years in J-K
Based on specific information, a police team conducted a raid in Chhajla village in tehsil Mankote and arrested accused Nazakat Hussain, they said. Hussain had been evading arrest since 2008 in a case of rash driving and causing hurt to people, the police said. A court had already issued an arrest warrant against him, they said. The accused was produced before the court after the completion of all legal formalities, they said..PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:10 IST
