Gangsters abduct NRI, free him later

Malappuram, Sep 18 (PTI)An NRI from Abu Dhabi, who was abducted by unidentified persons en route to his home after deboarding a flight at the Calicut International airport on September 17, was released on Friday morning,police said. The Kondotty police said the NRI, Muhammed Riyas, reached home at nearby Kuttiadi this morning.

Police said Riyas, who reached the airport on Thursday night from Abu Dhabi, was abducted while he was returning home in a taxi. "The taxi driver Ashraf had informed the police that his car was blocked by another and the gangsters took Riyas away in their car," police said.

Police had registered a case and began investigation but Riyas contacted the police later today and informed them about his release. Police said the kidnapping was related to some financial dispute with Riyas, who told the police that he had no complaint against the gangsters.