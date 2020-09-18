Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Six sanitation workers held for violating gathering restrictions

However, the arrested workers were produced in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody, another police official told PTI. Protesting outside the authority's office for the past three days, the workers said they have two main demands -- sanitation work should not be done on contract and their salary should be equal, whether contractual or permanent.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:45 IST
Noida: Six sanitation workers held for violating gathering restrictions

Six sanitation workers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida during a protest over salary and other issues on Friday, police officials said. They said scores of workers had gathered at the Noida Authority’s Sector 6 office when they were held for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, which bars the assembly of over four people at a place. A senior official said the authorities have imposed the restrictions keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Police tried to pacify the protestors and later six of them were arrested under IPC Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse),” the officer said.

The gathering outside the office was eventually dispersed while a section of the protesters reached the nearby Shimla Park and deposited garbage on the road, demanding the release of their colleagues. However, the arrested workers were produced in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody, another police official told PTI.

Protesting outside the authority's office for the past three days, the workers said they have two main demands -- sanitation work should not be done on contract and their salary should be equal, whether contractual or permanent. They also demanded that a new attendance system using a mobile app be done away with.

There was no official response from the Noida Authority over the protest and the arrest of sanitation workers. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had told PTI on Monday that the services will continue as per prevalent norms and the workers were being “misled” by a few of their leaders”, who are “provoking the action to avoid the new attendance system”..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Surge in forest loss seen if Brazil indigenous reserves opened to mining

A Brazilian government proposal to open indigenous land in Brazil to mining concessions could lead to the loss of forests over an area larger than England, researchers said Friday.Such a loss would reduce by 5 billion a year the global bene...

Junior partner in Polish coalition warns of early election after animal rights rift

Members of a junior partner in Polands ruling coalition warned on Friday that removing their party leader as justice minister would mean an early election, further exacerbating strains in a government that is less than a year old. Polish me...

Govt talking to Russia for possible advancement of its COVID vaccine here: Health Min

The Centre is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of cooperation between the two countries for advancing the COVID-19 vaccine in India, Parliament was told on Friday. The Central Drugs Standard Control...

Designer Sharbari Dutta died of cerebral stroke, no foul play involved: Senior cop

Eminent fashion designer Sharbari Dutta died due to cerebral stroke and there was no foul play involved, a senior police officer said on Friday, following the arrival of her postmortem report. The 63-year-old designer, revered in the fashio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020