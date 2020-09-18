Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling: NIA says action taken to issue Interpol Blue Notices against 4 accused in UAE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended till October 8, the the judicial custody of 12 accused persons, including Swapna Suresh, in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:27 IST
Kerala gold smuggling: NIA says action taken to issue Interpol Blue Notices against 4 accused in UAE
NIA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended till October 8, the the judicial custody of 12 accused persons, including Swapna Suresh, in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The court also rejected Swapna's bail petition. Prior to this, she had cited her health conditions for getting bail, but the court denied the same. The court also directed the prison authorities that, they should allow Swapna to meet her relatives in prison.

The 12 accused were produced before the court through video conferencing. NIA which is probing the high profile smuggling case made new revelations in its application before the special court asking for an extension of the judicial custody period of the accused.

According to the application submitted by the agency on Friday, the absconding accused in the case-- Fazil Fareed, Rabins Hameed, Sidhiqul Akbar and Ahammed Kutty-- are in UAE. "Therefore, non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them has been obtained from the court. Steps have been taken for issuing Blue Notices against them through INTERPOL to secure them for investigation. The Investigation has to be conducted abroad and investigation into roles of high profile individuals and consulate officials is also necessary to unearth all conspirators in this crime," NIA submitted.

The seized digital devices of the accused have been forwarded to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC),Thiruvananthapuram for cyber forensic analysis and the mirror image of the digital devices forwarded on July 24 have been received and scrutinized, NIA said. "The data from digital devices forwarded subsequently to C-DAC is yet to be received and further custodial interrogation of the accused on the basis of digital evidence to be obtained is crucial in this case, having regard to the international ramifications of the crime," NIA said.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US bans TikTok and WeChat to safeguard national security

The US on Friday issued orders to ban popular Chinese social media apps TikTok and WeChat from Sunday to safeguard national security, weeks after India banned them, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the ...

Always enjoyed watching Dhoni play because of his style, says midfielder Anirudh Thapa

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa has revealed as to how the aggression displayed by wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni helped in shaping his career. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and now Thapa has men...

'The Vanishing Half', 'A Burning' nominated for National Book Award

Two of the summers most talked about novels, Brit Bennetts The Vanishing Half and Megha Majumdars A Burning, are on the National Book Awards fiction longlist. Judges also nominated the story collection If I Had Two Wings, by Randall Kenan, ...

Belarus, backers seek to block speeches at UN rights body

A representative of Belarus, backed by Russia, China and Venezuela, tried and failed to limit speeches as the UNs top human rights body held an urgent debate Friday on alleged rights violations by Belarusian authorities under President Alex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020