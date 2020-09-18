Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decide yourself: Guj HC to govt on school fee reduction issue

The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected the state government's plea seeking a direction to schools to cut their fees in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Disposing of the application seeking court's intervention, the HC said the government can take an "independent decision" under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act. In August, the same bench had quashed a government order which prohibited private schools from collecting tuition fees until they reopened.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:43 IST
Decide yourself: Guj HC to govt on school fee reduction issue
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected the state government's plea seeking a direction to schools to cut their fees in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The government can decide on its own in this matter as it has enough powers in the present situation, said a bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J B Pardiwala.

Education MinisterBhupendrasinh Chudasama later said the next step will be announced after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel. Disposing of the application seeking court's intervention, the HC said the government can take an "independent decision" under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

In August, the same bench had quashed a government order which prohibited private schools from collecting tuition fees until they reopened. Such a fiat will force smaller schools to shut down, the court had observed. It also asked the government to sit with the representatives of schools and find an amicable solution.

But the government approached the HC earlier this month, saying no solution was found as the school association was not ready to cut tuition fee by 25 per cent as proposed by the government, so the court should issue necessary directions.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha witnesses four adjournments as Cong, BJP spar

Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes as Congress, Trinamool Congress and BJP members engaged in a war of words over funds managed by the Nehru-Gandhi family and state of affairs in West Bengal, leading to four adjournments of the...

Raj records highest single-day spike of 1,817 COVID-19 cases, toll rises to 1,308

In the highest single-day surge so far, Rajasthan on Friday reported 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 1,11,290 while the toll touched 1,308 with 15 more deaths, according to a health department bulletin. A tota...

SAD will wait for fate of farm bills in Rajya Sabha before taking call on continuing in NDA: Sources

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD will take a call on whether to remain in the BJP-led NDA or not after taking into consideration the fate of three contentious farm bills in Rajya Sabha and consulting its cadre, party sources said on Friday, a da...

U.S. House to consider bills on Chinese goods made with forced labor -Pelosi

U.S. lawmakers will consider two bills next week on goods made with forced labor from Chinas Xinjiang region, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, with one that would restrict imports and another requiring publicly traded U.S. compani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020