1,100 indigenous PPE kit manufacturers developed by Government so far

From zero manufacturers in March 2020, 1100 indigenous manufacturers of Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits have been developed by the Government till date, most of them being from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. According to an official release, the capacity and production of PPE Coveralls for COVID-19 touched a peak of five lakh per day in mid-May 2020.

As on September 13, 2020, a total of 1.42 crore PPE kits have been supplied to M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd.-- the procurement arm of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for use of health professionals in government hospitals. During March to June 2020, exports of PPE Coveralls was under prohibited list. From July 28, 2020, to August 24, 2020, the exports of PPE Coveralls were allowed under quantities restriction limited to 50 lakh per month.

During this period, the export authorisations were given for the United States of America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Senegal and Slovenia. The authorization for exports of PPE Coveralls in July-August, 2020 stands at total 22,89,500. The exports of PPE Coveralls were allowed without any restrictions with effect from August 25, 2020. With regard to N-95 masks, the exports were under prohibition with effect from January 31, 2020. Thereafter, with effect from August 25, 2020, the exports have been permitted with quantitative restriction of 50 lakh per month.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani in the Lok Sabha today. (ANI)