Belarus says U.N. rights council meddling in Minsk's internal affairs

Belarus says U.N. rights council meddling in Minsk's internal affairsReuters | Minsk | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:15 IST
The Belarus Foreign Ministry on Friday described as a "dangerous precedent" a resolution by the U.N. Human Rights Council calling for U.N. monitoring of alleged rights violations in Belarus, and accused the council of meddling in its internal affairs.
The Human Rights Council agreed the resolution, submitted by the European Union, on Friday. The Council gave the office of U.N. rights boss Michelle Bachelet a mandate to closely monitor the situation in Belarus and submit an oral report with recommendations by year-end.
