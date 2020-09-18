Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inadequacy of self-regulatory mechanism of electronic media comes under SC's scrutiny

The top court, which is hearing alleged communal tinge to some programmes like 'UPSC Jehad' of Sudarshan TV, said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting simply told the channel to follow the programme code and later did not bother to check as to what has been telecast. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the NBA was categorical that Sudarshan TV is not its member so it cannot do anything.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:20 IST
Inadequacy of self-regulatory mechanism of electronic media comes under SC's scrutiny
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The issue of inadequacy of self-regulatory mechanism by electronic media through the National Broadcasting Association (NBA) came under judicial scrutiny as the Supreme Court on Friday sought suggestions from the Centre and the regulator itself to strengthen its power to regulate members and non-members alike. The top court, which is hearing alleged communal tinge to some programmes like 'UPSC Jehad' of Sudarshan TV, said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting simply told the channel to follow the programme code and later did not bother to check as to what has been telecast.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the NBA was categorical that Sudarshan TV is not its member so it cannot do anything. The apex court said there was a need to strengthen the NBA. "The NBA says they have a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. They can impose a maximum fine of one lakh and this shows how toothless they are. But, NBA is only for members, so Sudarshan News not being a member is not governed by NBA," said the bench, also comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph, which was hearing the plea seeking ban of the programme of the channel. "How can you have self-regulation when the self-regulatory body (NBA) is telling that everybody is not my member," it asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the "subject matter of the present petition namely balancing between the journalist freedom and responsible journalism is a field already occupied either by the statutory provisions made by Parliament or by the judgments of this court". "If there was a viable method of regulation, we would not have to step out. Your Under Secretary (of I&B Ministry) wrote saying programme code should not be violated and the officials didn't check what happened after broadcast and how programme code was violated," it observed.

While agreeing to file suggestions as asked by the bench, the senior law officer said that another bench headed by CJI S A Bobde is seized of a similar matter related to media coverage of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi at the start of COVID-19 pandemic. The bench said it was willing to use its power under Article 142 (which gives extraordinary power to the apex court under the Constitution) to strengthen the NBA so that its power is applicable to non-members. Recalling the days of Emergency, the bench said that it was against any kind of censorship.

"An injunction order from us is like a nuclear missile and we know it. You (SG), tell us how you will bring in self-regulation. You have to give them (NBA) the teeth," it said. The law officer then referred to a terror attack and said, "There was a case where a journalist was actually guiding the terrorists in Pathankot." At the fag end of the hearing, advocate Nisha Bhambani, appearing for NBA, said that it was incorrect to say that the regulator has not acted, saying "We also make channels apologise in prime time. We are not toothless." "Do you watch TV," the bench asked her. "Yes my Lord," she replied.

"Do you think that you are able to control," asked the bench and she said the situation has improved significantly but many are not our members. The bench then asked the NBA's lawyer to come up with suggestions on a method to strengthen its hands so that its power enhances. Senior lawyer Preetesh Kapur, appearing for the Press Council of India, said that it was high time to regulate some really bad reportage and programmes.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh; 2 dead

Flash flood triggered by incessant rain in the past two days hit several districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two persons died in incidents related to it on Friday, according to an official report. The flood has washed away a key bridge and c...

Jets WR Crowder (hamstring) ruled out vs. 49ers

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sundays game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, coach Adam Gase announced Friday. Crowder was limited in Wednesdays practice with a hamstring injury before sitting ou...

Pushed to the limit, Djokovic finds a way to win in Rome

Novak Djokovic was being pushed so hard in the first set by Filip Krajinovic that he urgently needed somewhere to sit down and catch his breath. Since it was 5-5 and not time for a changeover, he plopped down on one of the new boxes install...

'Instead of Dr Ambedkar memorial, build school of studies'

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that instead of building a memorial of his grandfather Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Indu Mill land in Mumbai, an international school of studies should be set up there as per the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020