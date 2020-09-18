Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providing online education during pandemic responsibility of pvt schools under RTE Act: HC

"Consequently, the neighbourhood schools impart synchronous face-to-face real time online education not as a voluntary or social service but as part of their responsibilities under the RTE Act, 2009," the bench said. The observations by the bench came while hearing a PIL by NGO Justice for All, represented by advocate Khagesh Jha, seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to provide free laptops, tablets or mobile phones to poor students so that they can access classes online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:29 IST
Providing online education during pandemic responsibility of pvt schools under RTE Act: HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that online education was covered under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and therefore, the private schools were providing the same as part of their responsibilities under the statute and not as a voluntary or social service. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula said the private schools were charging tuition fees, despite closure of physical classrooms due to COVID-19 pandemic, on the ground that they are providing 'synchronous face-to-face real time online education'.

It said the tuition fee was payable towards imparting education and "not for a lien on a seat". "Accordingly, the word education includes synchronous face-to-face real time online education and respondent schools are estopped from contending to the contrary. "Consequently, the neighbourhood schools impart synchronous face-to-face real time online education not as a voluntary or social service but as part of their responsibilities under the RTE Act, 2009," the bench said.

The observations by the bench came while hearing a PIL by NGO Justice for All, represented by advocate Khagesh Jha, seeking directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to provide free laptops, tablets or mobile phones to poor students so that they can access classes online during the COVID-19 lockdown. The high court in its 94-page judgement, on the plea, directed the private as well as government schools like KVs to provide gadgets and an internet package to poor students for online classes, saying not doing so amounts to "discrimination" and creates a "digital apartheid".

While directing the private unaided schools to provide the required equipment and internet pack to the EWS/DG students, the high court said they "shall be entitled to claim reimbursement of reasonable cost" from the state for procuring the same under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, "even though the State was not providing the same to its students". Opposing the plea, the private schools had contended that outbreak of a pandemic and development in technology had not been visualized by Parliament while passing the RTE Act and therefore, the court cannot apply it to the present situation.

The private schools had also contended that the RTE Act only contemplates providing education by a neighbourhood school in a physical classroom and not online education by digital means. They had claimed that online education was being provided as a social service by certain private unaided schools and not because of any legal or statutory obligation cast on them.

They had also contended that if the court includes online education by way of interpretation, it would unduly expand the scope of the RTE Act even when the legislature has expressed a narrow intent by using the unmistakably qualifying and restrictive word "neighbourhood" before the word school in the most relevant provisions of the statute. They had further argued that the court could not evolve a legislative intent that is not found in the statute by way of a dynamic interpretation and it cannot legislate under the garb of interpretation Rejecting these contentions of the private schools, the bench said it can dynamically interpret provisions of the RTE Act according to the evolving needs of the society and also apply the statute to new technologies like synchronous online learning in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, even if, the Parliament while passing the Act did not anticipate such an "unforeseen and unprecedented situation as prevailing today". The high court further said that the Act "intentionally" does not define the word education as it needs to deal with changes in society, technological advances, outbreak of diseases, natural calamities and a broad range of circumstances that are not possible to anticipate in advance.

"Consequently, the word education is not a static one but an evolving and a dynamic concept. The mode, manner and method of imparting education have evolved from time to time and if universal good quality education has to be achieved in future, the mode and method of education have to undergo a complete revolution," it said. The bench further said that the schools were free to choose their mode and method of imparting education provided they fulfill the minimum statutory requirement.

"Consequently, the concept of synchronous face-to-face real time online education, like any other alternate means/methods of dissemination of education, in that sense, is covered under the RTE Act, 2009," it said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh; 2 dead

Flash flood triggered by incessant rain in the past two days hit several districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two persons died in incidents related to it on Friday, according to an official report. The flood has washed away a key bridge and c...

Jets WR Crowder (hamstring) ruled out vs. 49ers

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sundays game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, coach Adam Gase announced Friday. Crowder was limited in Wednesdays practice with a hamstring injury before sitting ou...

Pushed to the limit, Djokovic finds a way to win in Rome

Novak Djokovic was being pushed so hard in the first set by Filip Krajinovic that he urgently needed somewhere to sit down and catch his breath. Since it was 5-5 and not time for a changeover, he plopped down on one of the new boxes install...

'Instead of Dr Ambedkar memorial, build school of studies'

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that instead of building a memorial of his grandfather Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Indu Mill land in Mumbai, an international school of studies should be set up there as per the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020