Company Law Committee gets one-year extension

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has extended the tenure of the Company Law Committee by one year to September 2021. The committee, constituted in September 2019, is now chaired by Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma.

It was set up to suggest measures to de-clog and improve functioning of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and make recommendations on various issues pertaining to implementation of the Companies Act as well as the Limited Liability Partnership Act. The tenure of the "Company Law Committee is hereby extended up to two years from the date of that order i.e. up to 17.09.2021", according to an order issued by the ministry.

The committee, which has a total of 11 members, has the mandate to submit recommendations in phases and subject-wise to the government from time to time as may be decided by the chairperson..