Akal Takht awards religious punishment to former SGPC executive panel members

Some 'saroops' (copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib were damaged during the incident. On Friday, besides the members of the 2016 executive committee, all members of the present body, led by SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal, also appeared before the Akal Takht.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:56 IST
Around 10 members of the SGPC’s 2016 executive committee were on Friday handed religious punishment by the Akal Takht for "lapses" leading to a fire incident in the printing press of the religious body. They had appeared before the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, following an edict of Jathedar Giani Harpeet Singh, who awarded 'tankhah' (religious punishment) to them. The printing press is run by the SGPC for the publication of the Guru Granth Sahib and the incident had taken place on May 18, 2016. Some 'saroops' (copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib were damaged during the incident.

On Friday, besides the members of the 2016 executive committee, all members of the present body, led by SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal, also appeared before the Akal Takht. The Jathedar, while pronouncing the punishment, asked them to recite the Guru Granth Sahib and perform 'sewa' (service) in the Gurdwara for 13 days and not to take part in any religious and political function for a month.

Meanwhile, SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta resigned on Friday. In the present executive panel, Mehta was the lone member from the 2016 body.

It was a directive from the Akal Takht Jathedar that any member of the 2016 body will not hold any position in the SGPC for a period of one year with effect from September 18..

