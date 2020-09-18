Vehicle intercepted breaching U.S. ambassador's residence in Moscow - spokeswoman

Vehicle intercepted breaching U.S. ambassador's residence in Moscow - spokeswomanReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:57 IST
A Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter of the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Moscow on Friday, an embassy spokeswoman said, adding that he was intercepted by embassy personnel and passed on to authorities.
There were no injuries and Ambassador John Sullivan was not in the building at the time, spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said in a statement. Moscow police have launched an investigation into the incident, the RIA news agency cited the interior ministry as saying, describing the vehicle's driver as drunk.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Moscow
- Rebecca Ross
- RIA
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Russian spy chief says Western provocation cannot be ruled out in Navalny case - RIA
Mexico eyes October start for phase 3 trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine - minister
Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow
Russian court rejects complaint over law agency's handling of Navalny case
Rajnath Singh likely to meet Chinese Defence Minister in Moscow this evening