Man's revenge plan over girlfriend's humiliation goes wrong, arrested

After his girlfriend was caught stealing and humiliated, a man decided to take revenge by creating a fake profile on Facebook and uploading obscene pictures along with vulgar captions, tagging her employer's phone number with them, police said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:47 IST
After his girlfriend was caught stealing and humiliated, a man decided to take revenge by creating a fake profile on Facebook and uploading obscene pictures along with vulgar captions, tagging her employer's phone number with them, police said on Friday. The accused, Suraj (27), a resident of Chirag Dilli, was arrested by the police. The woman used to work as a maid at a house, whose employer had caught her stealing clothes but retained her employment after warning her. The man along with his girlfriend allegedly decided to take revenge for the humiliation she faced, police said. The man created a fake profile and posted obscene pictures of her employer, her phone number along with obscene images of other women, police said. On the complaint of a resident of Masjid Moth, Greater Kailash, a case was registered on September 16 under section 354 D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was taken up, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

According to the complainant, a few months back, they had caught their maid stealing but they did not report the matter to the police as it was settled amicably and they had also managed to recover the stolen items from her. The woman was caught stealing before the lockdown but depsite that she continued to work and was not fired from her job, a senior police officer said.

However, police said the maid had a grudge against the employer for the humiliation she faced and in order to teach her employer a lesson, she allegedly took the help of her boyfriend. However, the role of the woman in the entire case is still being probed, police said. The complainant told the police that she suspected someone known to the maid must have created a fake ID on Facebook with her name written along with vulgar captions, police said. The man also uploaded the mobile numbers of the complainant and her mother tagging obscene photos of other women along with captions, a senior police officer said.

The complainant alleged that she started getting calls after her contact numbers and pictures surfaced on the Facebook profile, the officer said. "We sought details from Facebook about the alleged profile and found out that the profile was created by a man named Suraj on September 8 and subsequently he was arrested from Greater Kailash on Thursday,'' the officer said. During interrogation, the accused, who works in a private firm, told the police that he created the fake ID and uploaded the mobile numbers of the complainant to take revenge from them for the humiliation of his girlfriend, the officer said.

The mobile phone used to create the fake profile has been seized and further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the woman in the case..

