Ghaziabad police attach property of land grabber worth Rs 2 crore

The property which has been attached was earned by him by using several criminal tactics over the last 10 years, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said. Police sought orders for attachment of the ill-gotten properties under the UP Gangsters Act for which a recommendation letter was sent to Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey on August 26.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ghaziabad police on Friday attached Rs 2 crore worth property and vehicles of an alleged land grabber. The man identified as Subhash Yadav and his son Monil were absconding for a long time and the police raided his hideouts. The property which has been attached was earned by him by using several criminal tactics over the last 10 years, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Police sought orders for attachment of the ill-gotten properties under the UP Gangsters Act for which a recommendation letter was sent to Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey on August 26. The DM, then, passed orders for attaching his property. A house in Kaushambi Colony along with cars comprising a Toyota Innova, a Hyundai i20 and a Mercedes Benz were attached.

Yadav is wanted in 11 criminal cases while his son Monil is wanted in five cases. Both have been booked in the UP Gangsters Act also, the SSP added.

