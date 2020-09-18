Woman injured as Pakistani troops shell forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A woman was injured as Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in violation of a ceasefire agreement for the second consecutive day on Friday, officials said. Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the cross-border firing, they added.

"At about 1630 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector," a defence spokesman said. In the firing and shelling by Pakistan Army personnel, a woman of Balakote was injured and had to be hospitalised, official sources said. Three animals were also injured in the cross-border fire.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire agreement 31 times so far this month. On Thursday, an Indian Army jawan was injured in Pakistani firing in the Balakote sector. An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, according to officials.

On September 2, a junior commissioned officer was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.