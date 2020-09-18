Govt launches SoS safety app for women
The Government has launched the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which provides for a single number (112) based assistance in emergencies to women in distress.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:22 IST
The Government has launched the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which provides for a single number (112) based assistance in emergencies to women in distress. Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani shared this information in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Friday.
According to an official release, ERSS can be accessed through the 112 India Mobile App from any smartphone. "Police" and "Public order" are state subjects under the seventh schedule to the Constitution of India. Maintaining law and order, protection of life and property of the citizens, including the safety of women, is primarily the responsibility of the States/ UTs. The States/ UTs arrange training to police, including male personnel, to sensitize them in handling crime against women.
The central government also provides training to the police personnel from time to time that includes sensitisation courses on issues related to the safety of women. The government has set up 684 One Stop Centres for violence-affected women with the help of the Nirbhaya Fund. The state-wise number of operationalised One Stop Centres is at Annexure-I. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- Smriti Zubin Irani
- India
- Constitution of India
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
26 Inbound Tour Operators approved as part of Govt’s tourism recovery plan
Govt invests $20million to redevelop Golden Bay’s Port Tarakohe
CoVE for primary sector sign of Govt's commitment to farmers
Shri Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor to the Govt. Of India Speaks on Decision-Making for an Uncertain World at FLAME University’s Leadership Talk Series - Vimarsha
Andhra govt moves SC against HC order on scrapping English medium in schools; notice issued