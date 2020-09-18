Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist in case under Official Secrets Act

The Delhi Police on Friday said it has arrested a freelance journalist, who was found in possession of defence-related classified documents, in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act. Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

"He (Rajeev) was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents. Investigation of the case is in progress and further details will be shared in due course," Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said. Police said Rajeev was arrested on September 14 and produced before a magistrate the next day. He was taken into police custody for six days. His bail application has been listed in Patiala House Court for September 22.