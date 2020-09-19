Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN rights chief calls for Turkey to probe violations in northern Syria

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged Turkey to launch an immediate independent investigation into violations and abuses committed in parts of north, northwest and northeast Syria, which are under the control of its forces and affiliated armed groups.

UN News | Updated: 19-09-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 02:10 IST
UN rights chief calls for Turkey to probe violations in northern Syria

Michelle Bachelet warned that the human rights situation in places such as Afrin, Ras al-Ain and Tel Abyad, is grim, with violence and criminality rife.

An alarming pattern of grave violations has been documented in these areas in recent months, such as increased killings, kidnappings, and unlawful transfers of people, as well as seizures of land and properties, her Office, OHCHR, has reported.

Victims include those perceived to be allied with opposing parties, or critical of Turkish-affiliated armed groups, or rich enough to pay ransoms.

“People living in these areas whose rights have been violated are entitled to protection and a remedy. In this regard, I urge Turkey to immediately launch an impartial, transparent and independent investigation into the incidents we have verified, account for the fate of those detained and abducted by the affiliated armed groups, and hold accountable those responsible for what may, in some instances, amount to crimes under international law, including war crimes”, said Ms. Bachelet.

“This is all the more vital given that we have received disturbing reports that some detainees and abductees have allegedly been transferred to Turkey following their detention in Syria by affiliated armed groups.”

Civilian deaths, unknown fates

OHCHR has verified that since January, at least 116 civilians were killed in these areas, and some 463 injured, by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosive remnants of war (ERW). Those killed included 15 women, 20 boys and two girls.

Staff have also documented the abduction and disappearance of civilians, including women and children. The fate of some of them remains unknown.

Meanwhile, a rise in infighting among the groups over power-sharing has also put civilian lives and civilian infrastructure at risk.

Turkish-affiliated armed groups have also seized and looted homes, land and other properties without any apparent military necessity, and have occupied many of them with their own families.

Water as a weapon of war

Ms. Bachelet remains concerned that warring parties in Syria are using water, electricity and other essential services as a weapon.

She cited the example of Turkish-affiliated armed groups disrupting water supply in Ras al-Ain, affecting access for up to one million people, including displaced people living in camps.

Similarly, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls al-Hassakeh, has been accused of hindering electricity supplies for the pumping station.

“As we have previously warned, impeding access to water, sanitation and electricity, endangers the lives of large numbers of people, a danger rendered all the more acute amid fighting a global pandemic”, said Ms. Bachelet.

She urged all parties to the conflict to ensure protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Assembly Speaker, others undergo COVID-19 test ahead of House session

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri along with other political leaders underwent a COVID-19 test on Friday. This comes ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to begin from September 21.Earl...

Bolivia election race heats up as field tightens

Bolivias presidential election race, a re-run of a fraught ballot last year that plunged the Andean country into turmoil, has tightened after interim President Jeanine Anez dropped out, likely helping rein in the front-running socialist par...

Femicides in Mexico rise more than 2%, protests rage

Femicides in Mexico are on the rise this year, according to official statistics released on Friday, murders that have intensified protests this month demanding the government address violence against women.Between January and August, murder...

Trump says he sees no reason to delay TikTok decision

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there was no need to delay a decision on a proposed deal for popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, adding he would be looking at it shortly.Were going to take a look. Theyre going to be sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020