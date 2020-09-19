Left Menu
Andhra CM asks officials to provide kits to home isolated COVID-19 patients

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, wherein he asked officials to provide home isolation kits to patients who are in home isolation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state, wherein he asked officials to provide home isolation kits to patients who are in home isolation. During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked officials to improve the standards in hospitals and good grading must be given. He said that plasma therapy should be available in COVID hospitals.

"Proper standards should be maintained in medical facilities in the hospitals, along with the availability of doctors, food and sanitation, and ambience are well. Private hospitals should also have the same standards," Reddy said. Officials present in the meeting informed the Chief Minister that 18,609 oxygen beds are available across the state and 5,723 patients are undergoing treatment with oxygen facilities.

"Of the 15,060 normal beds, 9,777 are being treated. Similarly, 2,246 people are being treated in 4,469 ICU beds and 178 patients are on ventilator of the available 2,522 beds. The state has so far conducted 48,84,371 COVID-19 tests and now 94,453 cases are active. The positivity rate was 12.31 per cent, the recovery rate was 84.48 per cent and the death rate was only 0.86 per cent," officials said. The officials further said that 11,01,625 samples have been collected and tested as on September 16, of which 1,56,323 cases have been tested positive. They added that 36,232 beds are being used out of a total of 38,025 total available and 17,924 patients are under treatment in COVID hospitals.

As many as 15,625 patients are under treatment in COVID-19 centres and 60,905 others are in home isolation. (ANI)

