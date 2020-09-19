Peru president survives impeachment vote amid virus turmoil

Peru president survives impeachment vote amid virus turmoilPTI | Lima | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:34 IST
Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra survived an impeachment vote Friday night after opposition lawmakers failed to garner enough support to oust the leader as the country copes with one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks
The decision came after long hours of debate in which legislators blasted Vizcarra, but also questioned whether a rushed impeachment process would only create more turmoil in the middle of a health and economic crisis.(AP) RUPRUP
