Rajasthan reports 813 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths

As many as 813 new positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported from Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,12,103 including 92,303 recovered cases, 18,485 active cases and 1,315 deaths.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases and 1,247 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The total case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases, 42,08,432 cured/discharged/migrated and 85,619 deaths, as per the Ministry. (ANI)