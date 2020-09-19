Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg's death

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night outside the Supreme Court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping together as they mourned the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The memorial service remained mostly peaceful and somber, but turned tense for several minutes after a man with a megaphone approached people in the crowd and began to chant that “Roe v.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 12:55 IST
Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg's death
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hundreds of people gathered Friday night outside the Supreme Court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping together as they mourned the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The large group of mourners packed the high court's steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol in a nighttime memorial. Dozens of people sat on the steps quietly reflecting on Ginsburg's legacy.

Scores of memorial candles flickered in the wind along with the front steps of the court as people knelt to leave bouquets, small American flags, and handwritten condolence messages for Ginsburg, who died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court. Prayer candles with Ginsburg's photo on them were also left on the steps. Several times, dozens in the crowd broke out into song, singing "Amazing Grace" and "This Land is Your Land" as others embraced one another and wiped tears from their eyes. At one point, the crowd broke into thunderous applause — lasting for about a minute — for Ginsburg.

"Thank you RBG," one sign read. On the sidewalk, "RBG" was drawn inside a pink chalk heart. Jennifer Berger, 37, said she felt compelled to join the large crowd that gathered to pay tribute to Ginsburg's life.

"I think it is important for us to recognize such a trailblazer," she said. "It is amazing to see how many people are feeling this loss tonight and saying goodbye." Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court's liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court's Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities. The memorial service remained mostly peaceful and somber but turned tense for several minutes after a man with a megaphone approached people in the crowd and began to chant that "Roe v. Wade is dead," a reference to the landmark Supreme Court ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

A large group confronted the man, leading to a brief shouting match. Many in the crowd began yelling "RBG" to try to drown out the man's voice as he continued to say Republicans would push to quickly appoint a conservative justice to the court. Supreme Court police officers stood alongside the crowd and the man eventually left the area.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

One family's desperate, deadly attempt to flee Lebanon

Mohammed Sufian did not dream of much a job, food on the table, the chance to buy his 2-year-old son the little things a toddler wants. So when he heard that smugglers were taking people from his hometown of Tripoli to the nearby Mediterran...

Downward trend in Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate in last few days: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there has been a downward trend in COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital and it will lead to good results by next week. The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has...

Two dead as rare storm hits central Greece

Two people died as a rare storm, known as a Medicane Mediterranean hurricane, pounded central Greece on Saturday, flooding streets and homes, the authorities said. Storm Ianos uprooted trees and caused power cuts on the Ionian islands and t...

Sports News Roundup: DeChambeau's late night practice pays off at U.S. Open; Tougher things to deal with than U.S. Open says Watson and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Bucks Antetokounmpo named most valuable player for second straight yearMilwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBAs Most Valuable Player MVP for the second strai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020