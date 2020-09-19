Body of soldier with bullet injury found in camp, suicide suspected

The body of an Army personnel with a bullet injury on the head was found in a camp on the outskirts of Jammu with police suspecting that he ended his own life with his service rifle. Havaldar Harvinder Singh (36), a resident of Punjab, was found dead at Rakh Muthi camp in the Jourian area on Friday, a police official said. He said preliminary investigations suggest the soldier took his own life with his service rifle. The body was handed over to his unit after completion of legal formalities and further investigation is on, the official said.