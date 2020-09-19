Left Menu
Congress to take the issue of unemployment in UP from 'streets to Parliament'

Deepak Kumar, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of Congress on Saturday said that the party will take the issue of unemployment and regarding the recruitment of candidates despite having cleared the examinations, from 'streets to Parliament'.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:13 IST
Congress MLC Deepak Kumar speaking to ANI on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Deepak Kumar, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of Congress on Saturday said that the party will take the issue of unemployment and regarding the recruitment of candidates despite having cleared the examinations, from 'streets to Parliament'. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Priyanka Gandhi ji spoke to 12,460 candidates through a video- conference. On humanitarian grounds, she has demanded filling of vacancies from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, however, if the BJP leaders and the CM had any humanitarian perspective then they would have not let these candidates go to courts for their job."

"The Congress party will struggle from 'road to Parliament' for the demands of candidates," he said. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday shot-off a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the problem of the unemployed youth in the state.

She wrote a letter to the Chief Minister just a day after the Uttar Pradesh government directed that all departments make available information on vacant posts. "Several people have been forced to take this matter to the courts. Many amongst these are youth whose lives are filled with pain with struggle. Their painful stories saddened me... Some of them are even on the verge of getting into depression. They have the responsibility of managing their homes too," the letter reads.

Gandhi also stated in the letter that she had "interacted with 12,460 candidates who had cleared the teacher's appointment exams in the state. These candidates have not been appointed in the 24 districts for which they had cleared the corresponding exams as there were no corresponding vacancies. Its been three years now, they are not being appointed." Her letter calls for "human compassion" and "immediate appointment" of the eligible candidates in the districts.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister called for details of vacant posts from the heads of all departments of state. "So far 3 lakh recruitments have been done, similarly start the recruitment process in a transparent manner within the next three months, the appointment letter should be distributed in the next six months," CM Yogi Adityanath stated and added, "just as UP Lok Seva Commission conducted transparent and fair recruitment, in a similar fashion the other recruitments should be completed."(ANI)

