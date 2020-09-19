Niti Aayog, ISPP join hands for capacity building

Niti Aayog and the Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) have joined hands for training, mentoring, and capacity building of government officials as well as public policy scholars, a statement said. The Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of the Aayog has signed a statement of intent with the ISPP to build collaboration for faster intermediation of knowledge and use within the public system, the statement said.

While under communications and outreach, evidence building exercises, organizing joint conferences and podcast series will be conducted wherein ISPP scholars will interact and interview the DMEO and Niti Aayog's experts on current policy issues, evaluations, and perspectives, the ISPP said. Other areas such as live projects for ISPP scholars, internships, exchange of experts between DMEO and ISPP will also be explored, it added.