Two militant associates held in J-K’s Pulwama

Two associates of militants were arrested in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and incriminating material was seized from their possession, police said on Saturday

The two were arrested from Awantipora and Khrew areas of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said, without disclosing their names. He said incriminating material of outfits Hizb-ul-Mujahdeen and Al-Badr was seized from the possession of the militant associates

Cases have been registered and investigations initiated, the spokesman said.