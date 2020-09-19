Two militant associates held in J-K’s Pulwama

Two militant associates held in J-K’s PulwamaPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:53 IST
Two associates of militants were arrested in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and incriminating material was seized from their possession, police said on Saturday
The two were arrested from Awantipora and Khrew areas of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said, without disclosing their names. He said incriminating material of outfits Hizb-ul-Mujahdeen and Al-Badr was seized from the possession of the militant associates
Cases have been registered and investigations initiated, the spokesman said.
