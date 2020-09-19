Maha: 2 held for stealing cards at ATM kiosks in Palghar

Two people have been arrestedfor allegedly stealing cards at ATM kiosks on the pretext ofhelping those coming there for banking services, Palgharpolice said on Saturday

Virar division Deputy Superintendent of Police RenukaBhagde identified the two as Rohit Pandey (28) and PradyumYadav (21) and said the two were held on September 16 afterlocal police stations saw several complaints from people whohad been duped in this manner

"They would offer help to people at ATM kiosks, flickthe bank card and replace it with fake ones. The originalcards were then used to make purchases. We recovered itemslike televisions, ACs, refrigerators etc worth Rs 1.51 lakhfrom them," the Dy SP said.