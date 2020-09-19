Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 9,000 migrants on Greece's Lesbos move into tent camp after fire

Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, government officials said on Saturday, 10 days after a fire destroyed the Moria camp.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:30 IST
About 9,000 migrants on Greece's Lesbos move into tent camp after fire
About 9,000 people had been resettled in the new tent camp, set up by authorities at Kara Tepe near the port of Mytilene, by Saturday morning. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)

Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, government officials said on Saturday, 10 days after a fire destroyed the Moria camp. The fire that broke out in Moria on Sept. 9 leftover 12,000 people, most of them refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and various African countries, without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water. No one was hurt in the blaze.

About 9,000 people had been resettled in the new tent camp, set up by authorities at Kara Tepe near the port of Mytilene, by Saturday morning. A few hundred had also moved into a community centre managed by a non-governmental organisation. Those entering the camp were being registered and tested for COVID-19. At least 214 were placed in quarantine after positive tests.

Traffic was returning to normal on the roads, where thousands of migrants had camped for days after the fire, and stores in the area started reopening. Greek police launched an operation on Thursday to speed up the resettlement of migrants. Many had been reluctant to enter the temporary camp as they had hoped to leave Lesbos after the fire and reach other European countries.

Authorities believe the fire that gutted the notorious for its living conditions Moria camp was started by migrants following a dispute over COVID-19 quarantine measures at the facility after dozens of asylum-seekers tested positive. Six people have been arrested and charged with arson.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NEP 2020 envisions an India-centred education system: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The National Education Policy NEP 2020 is directed towards major reforms in school education and it envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokh...

IPL: Stadium near empty but not quite enveloped in eerie silence

The IPL is back but the atmosphere isnt. The 20,000-seater Sheikh Zayed Stadium was nearly empty, apart from the 22 men in the middle, officials, staff, security and a smattering of others, as the IPL unlike any other began here on Saturday...

Trump says he will name Supreme Court successor to liberal Ginsburg 'without delay'

A fierce political battle shaped up over the future of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, with President Donald Trump saying he would quickly name a successor to liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a move that would tip the court further ...

No shift-based classes when schools reopen: TN Education Minister

The Tamil Nadu government ruled out shift-based classes when schools reopen across the state and said all the classes would start functioning simultaneously. Hinting that there will not be any phased reopening, state education minister K A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020