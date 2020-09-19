6 al-Qaeda terrorists arrested in Bengal sent to NIA custody till Sep 24

A special court in Kolkata on Wednesday remanded six al-Qaeda terrorists, arrested from Murshidabad district in West Bengal to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till September 24. Special NIA court judge Prasenjit Biswas remanded the six persons, arrested on the intervening night of September 18 and 19 from Murshidabad, to NIA custody and directed that they be produced before the court again by September 24.

NIA prosecutor Shyamal Ghosh said that they have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Those arrested from Murshidabad were identified as Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman, according to an NIA spokesperson.

Acting on a tip-off provided by central intelligence agencies, the NIA, with the help of the state police forces, carried out raids at Ernakulam in Kerala and Murshidabad, and arrested nine men. While three persons, including the gang leader, were arrested from Kerala, the rest were apprehended from West Bengal.