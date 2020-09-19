Maha: Refused petrol over mask violations, mob ransacks pump

Maha: Refused petrol over mask violations, mob ransacks pumpPTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:17 IST
A mob of 10 people ransacked apetrol pump and assaulted staff in Manickpur area of Palghardistrict over mask violations and efforts were on to nab them,police said on Saturday
Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Manickpur policestation said the incident happened on Friday evening after thepump attendants refused to give the accused fuel as they werenot wearing masks
He said the accused have been identified with the helpof CCTV footage from the vicinity.
