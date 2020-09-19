Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajeev Sharma's YouTube channel has 327 videos on several issues, including India-China ties

Arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who has been booked under Official Secrets Act, uploaded over 300 videos on several issues, including on India-China relations, on his YouTube channel since December.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:17 IST
Rajeev Sharma's YouTube channel has 327 videos on several issues, including India-China ties
According to information available on his YouTube channel Rajeev Kishkindha, it was created on December 17, 2019, and has over 12,000 subscribers. Image Credit: ANI

Arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who has been booked under Official Secrets Act, uploaded over 300 videos on several issues, including on India-China relations, on his YouTube channel since December. According to information available on his YouTube channel Rajeev Kishkindha, it was created on December 17, 2019, and has over 12,000 subscribers. He also has nearly 6,33,600 views on his channel. There are 327 videos on his channel in which he discusses many topics, including international issues. On September 14, the day he was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, Sharma had posted his last video on India-China face-off.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said Sharma was allegedly passing sensitive information about India's border strategy and Army's deployment and procurement to Chinese intelligence agencies. Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said police are investigating what information Sharma had allegedly passed on to Chinese intelligence officers through his social media accounts and email ID.

Based on Sharma's statement during interrogation, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested Saturday morning.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris. The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War...

Lok Sabha passes bill to amend companies law

Lok Sabha on Saturday passed a bill to further amend the Companies Act and decriminalise various non-compoundable offences and promote ease of doing business. The Companies Amendment Bill, 2020 -- which seeks to decriminalise various penal ...

Pompeo hails Colombia's stance on Maduro, pledges more help in drugs fight

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday thanked Colombian President Ivan Duque for his stance against Venezuelas President Nicolas Maduro and pledged continued assistance to help fight drug trafficking. In the fourth stop on his tou...

Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhotspur.comnews2020septemberbale-returns-to-spurs on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020