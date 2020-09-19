Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abolish contract system of hiring workers: Azad's party to Noida Authority

The Dalit leader’s Azad Samaj Party raised the demand during an ongoing protest by contractual sanitation workers of Noida Authority, being held after one of them ended his life at his home allegedly under the job insecurity. Azad along with his local party workers met protestors outside the Authority's office in Sector 6 of the city and addressed the gathering.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:29 IST
Abolish contract system of hiring workers: Azad's party to Noida Authority
Azad along with his local party workers met protestors outside the Authority's office in Sector 6 of the city and addressed the gathering. Image Credit: ANI

BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's newly-launched political outfit on Saturday demanded from the Noida Authority to abolish its contract system of hiring workers and employ them directly. The Dalit leader's Azad Samaj Party raised the demand during an ongoing protest by contractual sanitation workers of Noida Authority, being held after one of them ended his life at his home allegedly under the job insecurity.

Azad along with his local party workers met protestors outside the Authority's office in Sector 6 of the city and addressed the gathering. The party sent its demands in a memorandum to the Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

"Our party has demanded that the contractual employment system should be abolished and workers be employed directly by the Noida Authority," Azad Samaj Party's core committee member Ravindra Bhati told PTI. "One of the family members of the deceased sanitation worker should also be given a job and compensation," he said.

The party also demanded that sanitation workers are given accommodation to live and the Authority should ensure that local youths only get employment in private companies in Noida. A 35-year-old sanitation worker, engaged by the Authority, was found dead at his home in Morna village of Noida on Wednesday night, with his family claiming he was worried over his contractual employment for some time. Scores of sanitation workers have been protesting outside the Authority's office, demanding equal pay for all workers, whether on the contract or permanent. They are also demanding the abolition of the contract system and changes in the new mobile phone-based attendance system, among others. Six of the protestors were arrested on Friday by the police for allegedly violating restrictions placed under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people at a spot, officials said.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th-minute penalty, awa...

Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan divisions Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the d...

None of our batsmen carried on for us: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put i...

Sikkim to reopen for tourists from October 10

The Sikkim government has allowed hotels, homestays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October 10, officials said on Saturday. The Himalayan state has also decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020