Odisha records 4,330 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 4,330 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha, taking the state's coronavirus count to 1,79,880, informed Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha on Sunday.

There are 37,469 active cases in the state while 1,41,657 cases have recovered. A total of 701 people in Odisha have died due to the infection.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)