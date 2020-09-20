Rajya Sabha adjourned after ruckus by Opposition
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for a brief time after a ruckus created by Opposition MPs opposing agriculture reform Bills on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:53 IST
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for a brief time after a ruckus created by Opposition MPs opposing agriculture reform Bills on Sunday. TMC MP Derek O'Brien entered the well of the House and showed the rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during a discussion in the House on agriculture Bills.
The ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs. Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and some also throw out the papers in the Upper House.
The Bills being discussed are -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of them were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- MPs
- Derek O'Brien
- Lower House
- Harivansh
- TMC
ALSO READ
Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd
Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' ranking of states/UTs; UP jumps 10 places to 2nd
Govt mulls installing EV charging kiosks at around 69,000 petrol pumps in country
Moradabad: COVID-19 patient jumps to death, third such incident at TMU hospital
Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda tests COVID-19 positive