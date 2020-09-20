Send agriculture sector reform Bills to select committee of Rajya Sabha: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Naresh Gujral on Sunday said that the agriculture sector reform Bills should be sent to a select committee of Rajya Sabha so that all stakeholders can be heard. "We have given only two minutes as our party MP has resigned from the Union Cabinet to protect farmer's rights. If the government is able to export foodgrains to foreign nations, it is largely because of farmers in Punjab. Now, farmers in Punjab feel that his interest is sold to corporates," Gujral said during a discussion on agricultural-reform bills in the Upper House.

"The MSP went up in the last 6 years, yet the fact is that farmers feel aggrieved because there is a trust deficit and communication gap. I appeal to the government to bridge the communication gap and take farmers in confidence. These Bills should be sent to a select committee so that all stakeholders can be heard," he added. Gujral further warned the government.

"Do not think that the farmers of Punjab are weak, We have learned from our Gurus. We have faced Mughals, British and faced atrocities of Congress and will fight against the atrocities committed by the BJP government," he added. On September 17, SAD Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved two agriculture Bills in the Upper House on Sunday. These Bills are -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of them were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back. (ANI)