Man sodomised at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar
A 35-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. The man, who had given a loan of Rs 1 lakh to one of the suspects, called him to demand the return of the amount.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:42 IST
A 35-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. The man, who had given a loan of Rs 1 lakh to one of the suspects, called him to demand the return of the amount. He was called on Saturday to a place at Pawti village in Charthawal area, from where the suspect and four others took him to a sugarcane field, according to a complaint.
He was intoxicated and sodomised at gunpoint. The suspects also recorded a video of the incident and threatened to upload it, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Durgesh Kumar Singh said. A case has been registered under sections 147, 148, 323, 377 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code. A search is on for the suspects, the SP said. PTI CORR HMB
