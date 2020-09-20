Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:41 IST
'Watershed moment in history of Indian agriculture: PM Modi after RS passes farm bills
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratultaed farmers, stating that the passing of the farm bills in the parliament was a "watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture". Amid the protests from the Opposition and farmers in several parts of the country, the Rajya Sabha today passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of these bills were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister said that the passage of bills will liberate farmers from decades of various constraints and bullying by middlemen. "A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," he tweeted.

"For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them," he said in another tweet. Prime Minister further called the passage of bills a welcoming step, which will let the farmers have easier access to futuristic technology.

"Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of the latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step," he said. He added that the system of minimum support price (MSP), and procurement of crops by the government will still continue.

"I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations," said the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the Congress is planning to hold a nationwide agitation against the Centre accusing it of supporting corporates. A meeting in this regard has been called by the party on September 21.Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have accused the Modi government of helping industrialists through these bills. On the other hand, the government has defended the farm bills, saying these have been brought to benefit farmers. (ANI)

