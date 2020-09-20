Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burglars decamp with valuables worth Rs 25 lakh from house in Kota

They, instead, sped away, DSP and Circle Officer (CO), Itawa, Shubhkaran said. The police team chased them for around five kilometres and alerted a team of the Ayana police station about the approaching suspects.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 20-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 18:48 IST
Burglars decamp with valuables worth Rs 25 lakh from house in Kota

Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Rajasthan's Kota district and made away with cash and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, police said on Sunday. Ten suspects on four motorcycles targeted the house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They had bolted the locks of the rooms while the occupants were asleep, police said.

The house in Karwad village under the Itawa police station limits belongs to Girish Kumar Nama, a food and catering businessman, they said. The bike-borne suspects raised suspicion, prompting a police team to signal them to stop. They, instead, sped away, DSP and Circle Officer (CO), Itawa, Shubhkaran said.

The police team chased them for around five kilometres and alerted a team of the Ayana police station about the approaching suspects. The suspects opened fire at a van of the Ayana police team. However, no none was injured in the firing. The suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness and entered into a jungle on the roadside. They left behind two of their motorcycles, which were seized, the DSP said.

Police said the accused are yet to be nabbed but some suspects have been detained for questioning and efforts are on to nab those involved in the burglary.         A case of loot has been registered against unidentified miscreants at Itawa police station and a separate case of firing at the police team and obstructing a public servant on duty has been filed in Ayana police station, a police officer said..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries

A Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people aboard has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries Sunday, and rescue officials were preparing to evacuate the vessel, Finnish authorities ...

Zero positives across NFL in day-before-game testing

Zero players, coaches or top personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, clearing all teams and players for Week 2, NFL Network reported. No Tier 1 personnel tested positive prior to Week 1.The NFL plans to continue day-before-game ...

Protesters say localised lockdowns in Madrid discriminate against poor

Protesters in some poorer areas of Madrid that are facing lockdown to stem a soaring COVID-19 infection rate took to the streets on Sunday, to call for better health provisions and complained of discrimination by the authorities. Madrids re...

Speaker Om Birla initiates discussion on Covid-19 in LS, says collective effort can control pandemic

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the country will be able to control coronavirus through discussion and mutual coordination. He made the remarks before the commencement of Discussion on COVID-19 Pandemic in the country in Lok ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020