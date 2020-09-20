Burglars decamp with valuables worth Rs 25 lakh from house in Kota
Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Rajasthan's Kota district and made away with cash and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, police said on Sunday. Ten suspects on four motorcycles targeted the house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They had bolted the locks of the rooms while the occupants were asleep, police said.
The house in Karwad village under the Itawa police station limits belongs to Girish Kumar Nama, a food and catering businessman, they said. The bike-borne suspects raised suspicion, prompting a police team to signal them to stop. They, instead, sped away, DSP and Circle Officer (CO), Itawa, Shubhkaran said.
The police team chased them for around five kilometres and alerted a team of the Ayana police station about the approaching suspects. The suspects opened fire at a van of the Ayana police team. However, no none was injured in the firing. The suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness and entered into a jungle on the roadside. They left behind two of their motorcycles, which were seized, the DSP said.
Police said the accused are yet to be nabbed but some suspects have been detained for questioning and efforts are on to nab those involved in the burglary. A case of loot has been registered against unidentified miscreants at Itawa police station and a separate case of firing at the police team and obstructing a public servant on duty has been filed in Ayana police station, a police officer said..
