Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture bills welcomed by UP farmers, get mixed response in MP

The agriculture Bills passed in the Rajya Sabha today evoked a mixed response from farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district and were welcomed by farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Jabalpur/Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:28 IST
Agriculture bills welcomed by UP farmers, get mixed response in MP
A woman speaking to ANI in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The agriculture Bills passed in the Rajya Sabha today evoked a mixed response from farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district and were welcomed by farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Some farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur supported these Bills while others suggested that parts of these Bills should be discussed with farmers before they are implemented in the state.

Sunil Patel, a farmer said that the Bills are beneficial for farmers but misinformation is being spread. He also said that the central government should take steps to make farmers understand what the Bills are and how they would benefit them. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "The Bills are beneficial for the farmers but some farmers are not able to understand them properly. The government should conduct a campaign to make them understand the Bills and how they will benefit. The government should make them aware of the Bills."

Speaking about contract farming Patel said, "This law provides for contract farming which is good for the farmers and their crops will not be wasted in any situation. However, the government should pay attention to ensure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) so that farmers' crop does not sell at rates less than MSP." Another farmer, Govind Patel said while the government has cleared some points in Parliament about the Bills, it should have discussed some points with the farmers of the different states before implementing them.

"Some of the points like MSP, contract farming and selling produce outside mandis are clear but there are some points in these Bills that should have been discussed with the farmers at the state level. If these Bills fail in their purpose, would the government go back to the previous law?" asked Govind. Meanwhile, farmers in Uttar Pradesh welcomed the agriculture Bills and said that the reforms are beneficial for the farmers.

Syamwati, a woman farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, said the government has taken a great step in the interest of farmers. She said that it will be good for them as they will be able to sell their produce anywhere in the country. "This is really a good decision that the government has taken in the interest of farmers. The Bills will be beneficial for us as we will be able to sell our produce outside the mandis," Syamwati told ANI.

Rajiv Asthana, a farmer from Gorakhpur said the Bills are in the interest of India and its farmers. He said it is an agriculture dominated country and with passing of Bills like these, there is happiness among farmers. "Now the government has removed the middleman and farmers can get better price for their crops. It is an agriculture dominated country and Bills are in the interest of farmers. These are good Bills and will bring happiness," Asthana told ANI.

Raman Asthana, another farmer thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the Bills that will remove middlemen. "I thank Prime Minister Modi for the Bills. Earlier buyers would get our produce at lower price and sell them at higher prices in the market, but now we are able to sell our produce at the price we want. We will get full price for our produce. I support the Bills," Raman Asthana said.

Farmers in Kanpur also supported the Bills. Similarly, farmers in Maharashtra's Dhule district hailed the two farm sector reform Bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha today.

"The Bills introduced by the Modi government have removed the compulsions that farmers have had for so long. Now we can sell our harvest anywhere in the country. I thank the Modi government for this," said a farmer.Another farmer said that they now think that the central government is supporting farmers. Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.

As per the Bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere -- inter-state or intra-state -- beyond agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments can't levy any fee or cess on farmers. As per the Modi government, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis; allow them to sign agreements with agri-business firms; and do away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm Bills: Today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, says Congress

The two farm bills, which were passed in Rajya Sabha amid a din, are against the interest of farmers and today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, the Congress said on Sunday. The Rajya Sabha passed The Farmers Produce Trade an...

There are some political reasons behind certain decisions people take: Rajnath Singh on BJP ally Akali Dal minister quitting govt.

There are some political reasons behind certain decisions people take Rajnath Singh on BJP ally Akali Dal minister quitting govt....

U.S. judge halts Trump administration's order to remove WeChat from app stores

A U.S. judge early Sunday blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to remove Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco sai...

Coronavirus found on imported squid packaging in China

Authorities in Chinas northeastern Jilin province have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported squid, health authorities in the city of Fuyu said on Sunday, urging anyone who may have bought it to get themselves tested. One...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020