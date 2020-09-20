MP: Teen rapes 18-month-old girl in Damoh, held from Jabalpur

An 18-month old girl was raped in her home in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh allegedly by a teen relative who was later held from Jabalpur, some 110 kilometres away, a senior police official said on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh said the incident happened on Saturday night when the infant's mother had gone out to buy vegetables and the father had not returned home from work.

"When the infant's mother came home, she found the infant in a distressed condition and rushed her to hospital. The child is out of danger. The woman then approached police after which the 19-year-old accused was held under IPC and POCSO Act provisions," he added.

Police said the accused was held from a village in Jabalpur's Katangi area.