'I am also a farmer': Rajnath Singh hits out at Opposition, condemns unruly behaviour in Parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condemned the unruly behaviour of some Opposition MPs during the debates on the farm bills in Rajya Sabha and termed the incident as unfortunate and shameful.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:44 IST
'I am also a farmer': Rajnath Singh hits out at Opposition, condemns unruly behaviour in Parliament
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday condemned the unruly behaviour of some Opposition MPs during the debates on the farm bills in Rajya Sabha and termed the incident as unfortunate and shameful. "I am also a farmer and was the agriculture minister and I can never believe that the government of which we are part of will take any step against the interest of the farmers. What happened is against the decorum of House," the Union minister said addressing the media shortly after two bills were passed amid unprecedented uproar by the opposition.

Rajnath Singh said that attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours and assured that the government will not end the system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (AMPC) Act. "When the discussion was taking in Rajya Sabha over two agriculture bills, it was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. I know that it is the responsibility of the ruling side to run the House smoothly. The support of the Opposition is also expected. The confusion was created among farmers for their vested interests. It is not good for healthy democratic values," the Defence Minister said.

Around 100 opposition MPs have also filed a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over. The Defence minister said: "Everyone saw misbehaviour with the Chair, members tore rule book, climbed podium. I have never seen such misconduct in Parliament. It is condemnable. As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours," he added.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes after opposition MPs, rushed into the Well of the House after their demands for proper voting by Division was denied. An attempt was made to snatch the mike at the Chairman's podium. The rule book was also shown to Deputy Chairman Harivansh from the well of the House by an opposition member. Rajnath Singh had earlier today called the bills historic for the agriculture sector and said it will help in increasing the income of farmers.

"Both these two bills are historic for farmers and agriculture. By implementing it, we will be able to increase the income of farmers. Rumours are being peddled that MSP and APMC will be ended. Farmers will now be able to sell their produce anywhere. The government is not ending MSP and APMC," the Defence Minister said. Responding to a question on the notice against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh by Opposition parties, Singh said: "Notice has been given to the Chairman. A decision will be taken by him. I don't want to say anything politically. This is the prerogative of the Chairman."

"There are some political reasons behind every such decision. I don't want to comment on why did she take this decision," Singh said while responding to a query on the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Union Cabinet. Earlier the Defence Minister had termed the passage of the two farm bills in Parliament as a "landmark day" for India's agriculture sector and farmers.

"With the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for 'Atmanirbhar Agriculture'," the Defence Minister tweeted. "This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi," he added. (ANI)

