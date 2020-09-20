1 held in West Bengal for smuggling gold from Bangladesh: BSF
The BSF has apprehended a man from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 36 lakh from Bangladesh, a spokesperson of the border-guarding force said on Sunday. The man and the gold bars were handed over to the Customs Department's office at Tentulia, the BSF official said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:26 IST
The BSF has apprehended a man from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 36 lakh from Bangladesh, a spokesperson of the border-guarding force said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Hakimpur outpost of the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted Rabiul Dafadar, a resident of Tarali village in the district, at a checkpost near the India-Bangladesh border on Saturday evening, he said.
"When the team caught him, he was on his way to the Swarupda market on a bicycle. Three gold bars, weighing 683 grams in total, were recovered from his possession," the official said. The gold bars were found concealed in his slippers, he added.
During interrogation, Dafadar claimed that a Bangladeshi citizen had given the slippers to him and asked him to deliver the consignment to a man in the Swarupnagar area. The man and the gold bars were handed over to the Customs Department's office at Tentulia, the BSF official said.
