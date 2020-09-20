Couple die by suicide in Delhi

A 50-year-old man and his wife died allegedly after consuming a poisonous substance at their rented house in outer Delhi's Siraspur area on Sunday, police said. The couple had a son who had married around nine years ago. Their son had no child and they were allegedly under depression over it.

Kamlesh and his wife Usha (45) were found lying unconscious at their house in Jeewan Park, Siraspur, where they had been living as tenants for a few days, they said. Police suspect that they took the extreme step due to depression.

On Sunday, when their son-in-law came to meet them, he found both of them lying unconscious and an inquiry found that the couple had consumed some poisonous substance, a senior police officer said. Kamlesh was a security guard at a godown in Alipur and his wife was working in a private company, he said.

The couple had quarrels with their son as he did not have a child, police said. They even left their home over the issue and moved to another accommodation in the same locality, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North). The couple was under depression and police suspect it might have drove them to end their lives.

Inquest proceedings are underway, police said.