Number of doubtful voters in Assam in Foreigners Tribunals is 83,008: MHA
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam in Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) are 83,008 and the number of people declared as foreigners in Assam from the year 2015 to June 30, 2020, are 86,756.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:50 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam in Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) are 83,008 and the number of people declared as foreigners in Assam from the year 2015 to June 30, 2020, are 86,756.
In response to a question raised by TMC MP Saugata Ray, Rai said in a written reply in Lok Sabha, "At present Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) are functioning only in the state of Assam."
"Government of Assam has informed that pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam in FTs are 83,008 and the number of people declared as foreigners in Assam from the year 2015 to June 30, 2020, are 86,756," he added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Nityanand Rai
- TMC
- Lok Sabha
- Government of Assam
ALSO READ
Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta admitted to hospital
Assam former CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta admitted to hospital
Carcasses of tiger, wild boar found in Kaziranga National Park in Assam
2 arrested in Assam's Jorhat for murdering doctor: Police
AASU-AJYCP's party plans to contest 80-100 seats in Assam polls